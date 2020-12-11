Nepal’s Communist Government To Tighten Immigration Rule To Restrict Mobility Of Citizens

Nepal’s Communist Government To Tighten Immigration Rule To Restrict Mobility Of Citizens

Dec. 11, 2020, 8:54 a.m.

Although the government officials are citing the reason to introduce new rules to contain the cases of human trafficking under the cover of visit visa, the proposed new amendment in Immigration will make very difficult for Nepalese going abroad.

The Rising Nepal reports that the government has started drafting strict measures as human traffickers have been smuggling Nepali citizens, especially women, from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Although restricting the moment of people is against the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined in the constitution and the Supreme Court has already made it clear that no authority can stop citizen’s right to move in the case filed by Lenin Bista, the Department of Immigration is determined to amend the regulations to place a lot of restriction.

Director-General Ramesh Kumar KC at the Department of Immigration (DoI) told the Daily that the Department is preparing to introduce some provisions in the area of visit visa after a lot of complaints and grievances started coming to the office from public quarters and some victims who had returned home facing ordeals for going abroad on visit visas.

"Under various pretexts, many Nepali women and even men have been found going abroad on visit visa and we are facing problems in managing this visa properly for Nepali citizens," Director General KC told The Rising Nepal.

"We are discussing various possibilities to regulate this visa for Nepalis, among them introducing specific educational qualification, minimum English language literacy and insurance of the visa bearer."

Ram Chandra Tiwari, Director and Information Officer at the Department of Immigration, said that preparations were afoot to implement strict measures to control human trafficking and fraud that continue to increase on visit visa.

Director Tiwari said that many of the experts and officials have suggested making insurance policy mandatory to all Nepalis going abroad. Insurance is being introduced keeping in mind that an embarrassing situation may arise while traveling on a visit visa, he reasoned.

"Going abroad on a visit visa means going for fun and refreshment. How can a person who does not have adequate financial means to insure oneself, can go abroad for fun and enjoyment?" he asked.

Although he said that the insurance policy system was going to be a mandatory provision, he said that, the government is fixing the insurance amount at Rs. 2 million.

At present, a person going abroad on a visit visa has to carry at least $1,000 dollars along with a passport and visa. Similarly, there should be prior arrangements for traveling, staying and returning from abroad.



Agencies

India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination From Coming Week
Dec 11, 2020
Afghanistan Journalist Malala Maiwand Shot Dead
Dec 11, 2020
Japan Grapples With Record-level Increase In COVID-19 Cases
Dec 11, 2020
Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines
Dec 10, 2020
Indian Experts Panel Seeks More Vaccine Data Before Emergency Nod
Dec 10, 2020

More on News

'The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Needs To Shine For All’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 minutes ago
Purna Man Shakya To Contest Elections For The President Of Supreme Court Bar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines By Agencies 21 hours, 10 minutes ago
Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16 By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination From Coming Week By Agencies Dec 11, 2020
Afghanistan Journalist Malala Maiwand Shot Dead By Agencies Dec 11, 2020
Japan Grapples With Record-level Increase In COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Dec 11, 2020
U.S. FDA Advisers Overwhelmingly Back Authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 11, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2020
Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75