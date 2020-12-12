Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely

Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely

Dec. 12, 2020, 7:38 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province. A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is entering Nepal. Under such conditions, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region tonight

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Canada Exchange Views On Bilateral Trade And Investment
Dec 12, 2020
Nepal and India Agree to Finalise Regulatory Modality to Export Nepal’s Surplus Power To India
Dec 12, 2020
Development Partners Agree To Collaborate For Nepal’s Green Recovery
Dec 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 11, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1044 New Cases, 1271 Recovery And 11 Deaths
Dec 11, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy Eastern, Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And 2 Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And Canada Exchange Views On Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
Nepal and India Agree to Finalise Regulatory Modality to Export Nepal’s Surplus Power To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
Development Partners Agree To Collaborate For Nepal’s Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
J&K: JKTDC’s Kongposh Reverberates With Music, Cuisine, Art By Agencies Dec 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1044 New Cases, 1271 Recovery And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75