Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province. A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is entering Nepal. Under such conditions, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region tonight