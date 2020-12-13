Nepal Airlines And Air India To Resume Kathmandu-Delhi Flights From December 16

Nepal Airlines And Air India To Resume Kathmandu-Delhi Flights From December 16

Dec. 13, 2020, 4:59 p.m.

Nepal and India has decided to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement from December 16. Nepal Airlines and Air India will fly each flight a day in the beginning.

The national flag carriers of the both the countries — Indian Airlines and Nepal Airlines — will be operating flights on daily basis.

“Happy to inform that the two Governments have approved resumption of regular scheduled flights between Delhi & Kathmandu under Air Transport Bubble mechanism,” tweets Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India. #Alert : #Passport issues may kindly be addressed

“Air India and Nepal Airlines shall be operating these daily flights. For schedules & ticketing, pls check their websites.”

The decision to resume the flight service comes two weeks after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Kathmandu

The governments of Nepal and India have approved the resumption of regular scheduled flights between Kathmandu and Delhi under the Air Transport Bubble mechanism.

Prior to the lockdown, two Nepali airlines — NAC and Buddha Air — and three Indian Airlines — Air India, Vistara and Indigo — had been operating flights on Nepal-India route.

Initially, the service will start with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu.

The flights between the two countries were suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

"We are starting the service with Indian and Nepalese nationals and holders of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards of all nationalities, and all valid Indian visa holders except tourist visa," said official.

Air bubble arrangement will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries which includes RT PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel

