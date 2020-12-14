Nepal Army’s Second Lieutenant Peter Thapa Received Sword Of Honor In UK

Peter Thapa, Second Lieutenant of Nepal Army, is the first Nepali Army Personal to secure International Sword of Honour by Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

He has been awarded with prestigious ‘International Sword of Honour’ by Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK in presence of Nepalese ambassador to the United Kingdom Durga Bahadur Chhetri who attended the Sovereign’s Parade organized by the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst

He is the first Nepali trainer to win this medal in the last 20 years

In his tweet industrialist Binod Chaudhary congratulated for his historic Achievement. Proud of you!