Nepal Army’s Second Lieutenant Peter Thapa Received Sword Of Honor In UK

Nepal Army’s Second Lieutenant Peter Thapa Received Sword Of Honor In UK

Dec. 14, 2020, 5:41 p.m.

Peter Thapa, Second Lieutenant of Nepal Army, is the first Nepali Army Personal to secure International Sword of Honour by Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

He has been awarded with prestigious ‘International Sword of Honour’ by Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK in presence of Nepalese ambassador to the United Kingdom Durga Bahadur Chhetri who attended the Sovereign’s Parade organized by the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst

He is the first Nepali trainer to win this medal in the last 20 years

In his tweet industrialist Binod Chaudhary congratulated for his historic Achievement. Proud of you!

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Vision Commits US$500 Million To Flight Global Malnutrition
Dec 14, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service
Dec 14, 2020
20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded
Dec 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 333 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 14, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 821 New Cases, 841 Recovery And 18 Deaths
Dec 14, 2020

More on News

SHARAD CHANDRA BHANDARY: University Topper In Journalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines And Air India Open Booking For Kathmandu-Delhi By Agencies 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year By Agencies 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Development Partners Agree To Collaborate For Nepal’s Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
$9 Billion ADB Facility To Help Members Access And Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
'The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Needs To Shine For All’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

We Have Vaccines, Now Comes The Hard Part By Patrick Osewe Dec 14, 2020
POLITICS: Upsurge For Monarchy By A Correspondent Dec 14, 2020
World Vision Commits US$500 Million To Flight Global Malnutrition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
Let's Change For Ourselves By Susmita Aryal Dec 14, 2020
20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75