COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 936 New Cases, 1996 Recovery And 14 Deaths

Dec. 15, 2020, 4:25 p.m.

With 936 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 250180.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7117 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 936 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1996 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 238569 the recovery rate is 95.36 percent.

As many as14 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1730. There are 9881 are active cases in the country.

