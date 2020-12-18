COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 782 New Cases, 1029 Recovery And 16 Deaths

With 782vnew cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 252474.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5706 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 782 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1029 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 241392 the recovery rate is 95.61 percent.

As many as16 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1765. There are 9317 are active cases in the country.