Kathmandu Valley Logs 281 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 19, 2020, 6:01 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population ( MoHP) confirmed 281 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4780 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 281 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 281 cases, 224 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 38 in Lalitpur and19 in Bhaktapur.

With 710 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 253184. There are 279 in ICU and 51 in ventilators.

