Kathmandu Valley Registers 244 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 24, 2020, 4:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 244 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5510 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 244 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 244 cases, 199 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 27 in Lalitpur and 18 in Bhaktapur.

With 613 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255979.

There are 261 in ICU and 49 in ventilators.

