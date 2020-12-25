Kathmandu Valley Registers 279 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 279 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4141 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 279 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 279 cases, 212 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 47 in Lalitpur and 20 in Bhaktapur.

With 608 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 257200.