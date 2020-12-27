Kathmandu Valley Registers 208 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3828 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 208 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 208 cases, 175 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 27 in Lalitpur and 6 in Bhaktapur.

With 481 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 258184.