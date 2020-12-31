Kathmandu Valley Registers 247 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6000 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 247 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 247 cases, Kathmandu districts records heights number of cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 534 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 260539.

There are 236 in ICU and 36 in ventilators.