World Health Organization lists Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Jan. 1, 2021, 4:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 167 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 167 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 167 cases, Kathmandu districts records heights number of cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 426 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 261,019. There are 236 in ICU and 36 in ventilators.

