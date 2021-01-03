Kathmandu Valley Reports 197 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 3, 2021, 4:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5800 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 197 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 197 cases, Kathmandu districts records 160 cases followed by Lalitpur 26 and Bhaktapur 11. There are 228 patients are in ICU and 40 in ventilator.

With 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 261859. There are 199 in ICU and 35 in ventilators.

