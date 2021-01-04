Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall

Two aircraft stranded at Simikot Airport of Humla District has flown back to Nepal Gunj after the clearance of snow at Airport Runway. According to Civil aviation Authority Airport office Humla, two aircrafts stranded at airport due to heavy snow fall at Airport since Sunday.

The airport authority clear nearly a feet of snow using airports equipment to pave the way for takeoff of two aircraft. Due to heavy snowfall, two aircraft of Tara Air parked at Airport covering its engine.

Both the aircraft returned to Nepalgunj. After clear weather, the snow fall has started again and the airport is now shut down.