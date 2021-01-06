Kathmandu Valley Reports 184 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 184 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 6, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6706 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 184 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 184 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur . There are 197 patients are in ICU and 30 in ventilator.

With 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263193.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA
Jan 06, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Expand 0.6 Percent In 2021:The World Bank
Jan 06, 2021
Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Jan 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 409 New Cases, 495 Recovery And6 Deaths
Jan 06, 2021
Japan Provides Equipment To Dadeldhura Blood Bank
Jan 06, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 409 New Cases, 495 Recovery And6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 232 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 578 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 85 Million With 1.8 Million Death By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Expand 0.6 Percent In 2021:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Japan Provides Equipment To Dadeldhura Blood Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Nepali Army Launches Unification March By Agencies Jan 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Saw Worst Air Pollution Level By Agencies Jan 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75