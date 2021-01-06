Kathmandu Valley Reports 184 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6706 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 184 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 184 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur . There are 197 patients are in ICU and 30 in ventilator.

With 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263193.