COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 259 New Cases, 513 Recovery And 5 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 259 New Cases, 513 Recovery And 5 Deaths

Jan. 10, 2021, 4:34 p.m.

With 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264780.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 259 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 513 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264780 the recovery rate is 97. 61percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1917. There are 4422 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2
Jan 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 362 New Cases, 699 Recovery And 3 Deaths
Jan 09, 2021
Police Released Youths Who Were Arrested Wearing T-Shirt Demanded Where Is Nirmala’s Rapist’
Jan 09, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 362 New Cases, 699 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Infections Top 88 Million By Agencies 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 558 New Cases, 585 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister Oli Urges Former Justices To Respect Supreme Court By Agencies Jan 10, 2021
India To Begin Vaccine Rollout On 16 January 3 Crore Health Staff Are First In Line By Agencies Jan 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2021
Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Passenger Plane Missing After Take-off By Agencies Jan 09, 2021
Entrepreneurs Demand Reopening Of Nepal-India Sunauli Border Point By Agencies Jan 09, 2021
Police Released Youths Who Were Arrested Wearing T-Shirt Demanded Where Is Nirmala’s Rapist’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75