COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 259 New Cases, 513 Recovery And 5 Deaths

With 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264780.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 259 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 513 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264780 the recovery rate is 97. 61percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1917. There are 4422 are active cases in the country.