India To Launch Vaccine Drive, Shots For 3 Lakh On Day 1 On Friday

Jan. 14, 2021, 5:26 p.m.

"PM Modi will be beginning the vaccination program. The details are being worked out," Mr Paul told NDTV on the launch of one of the world's largest vaccination programmes two days later.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid vaccination drive on Saturday, a top official said today. Some 3 lakh people will receive shots on the first day, VK Paul, member of plan body NITI Aayog, told NDTV.

"PM Modi will be beginning the vaccination program. The details are being worked out," Mr Paul told NDTV on the launch of one of the world's largest vaccination programmes two days later reports NDTV.

The vaccination drive will begin with 3,000 sites on Saturday. Each centre will inoculate 100 people a day to begin with.

"As the program progresses, it will be ramped up to 5,000 sites and more," Mr Paul said.

The government aims to vaccinate 300 million high-risk people over the next few months.

The first to get the shots will be 30 million health and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million 50-plus people.

