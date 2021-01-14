Kathmandu Valley Confirms 246 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 246 cases, Kathmandu districts records 220 number cases followed by 23 Lalitpur and 3 Bhaktapur . There are 152 patients are in ICU and 33 in ventilator.

With 403 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 266546.