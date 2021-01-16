Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million

Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million

Jan. 16, 2021, 7:20 a.m.

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 2 million reports NHK.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States put the exact number at 2,000,905 as of 18:00 UTC on Friday.

The daily death toll has at times risen above 15,000 since December. By country, the United States has the most fatalities, followed by Brazil and India.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has risen to 84.8 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States show that as of 18:00 UTC on Sunday, global infections totaled 84,838,747. The death toll worldwide was 1,839,622.

They show that the United States had the largest number of infections, with 20,474,163. India was second with 10,323,965 cases, followed by Brazil with 7,716,405, Russia with 3,203,743 and France with 2,700,482.

The number of deaths was the highest in the US, at 350,598. It was second-highest in Brazil, with 195,725, followed by India with 149,435, Mexico at 126,851 and Italy at 75,332.

Agencies

PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India
Jan 16, 2021
Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19
Jan 16, 2021
Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Jan 15, 2021
Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting Start
Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering
Jan 15, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 477 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 minutes ago
Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19 By Agencies 54 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 246 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 246 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India By Agencies Jan 16, 2021
Weather Forecasting For January 16: Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2021
India Would Supply Nepal COVID-19 Vaccine In Priority Consideration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Nepal-India Are Connected By Geography, History And Culture: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
UN Agencies In Asia-Pacific To announce Widening Impact Of Unaffordable Diets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar By Agencies Jan 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75