Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 2 million reports NHK.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States put the exact number at 2,000,905 as of 18:00 UTC on Friday.

The daily death toll has at times risen above 15,000 since December. By country, the United States has the most fatalities, followed by Brazil and India.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has risen to 84.8 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States show that as of 18:00 UTC on Sunday, global infections totaled 84,838,747. The death toll worldwide was 1,839,622.

They show that the United States had the largest number of infections, with 20,474,163. India was second with 10,323,965 cases, followed by Brazil with 7,716,405, Russia with 3,203,743 and France with 2,700,482.

The number of deaths was the highest in the US, at 350,598. It was second-highest in Brazil, with 195,725, followed by India with 149,435, Mexico at 126,851 and Italy at 75,332.