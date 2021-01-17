Kathmandu Valley Confirms 177 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 177 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 177 cases, Kathmandu districts record 145 number cases followed by 23 Lalitpur and 9 Bhaktapur. There are 157 patients who are in ICU and 39 in ventilators.

With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267322.