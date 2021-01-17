Kathmandu Valley Confirms 177 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 177 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 17, 2021, 5:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 177 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 177 cases, Kathmandu districts record 145 number cases followed by 23 Lalitpur and 9 Bhaktapur. There are 157 patients who are in ICU and 39 in ventilators.

With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267322.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pakistan Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
Jan 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 400 Recovery And 5 Deaths
Jan 17, 2021
Nepal And India To Give Priority To Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmissionline
Jan 17, 2021
Moderate To Dense Fog Across Southern Terai Of Neal
Jan 17, 2021
Nepal-India Meeting Comprehensively Reviewed All Aspects Of Multifaceted Cooperation: Embassy Of India
Jan 16, 2021

More on Health

Pakistan Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 400 Recovery And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 477 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Price Of Gold Goes Down Rs.200 Per Tola By Agencies Jan 17, 2021
How Trump's Policies Will Mark A Generation By Agencies Jan 17, 2021
CHINESE DELEGATION VISIT Security Concern By A Correspondent Jan 17, 2021
WORLD BANK REPORT Nepal’s Growth At 0.6 By A Correspondent Jan 17, 2021
Nepali Sherpa Make First K2 Winter Ascent By Agencies Jan 17, 2021
Nepal And India To Give Priority To Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmissionline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75