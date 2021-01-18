Coca-Cola’s Announces New ‘Coke And Meals’ Campaign In Nepal

Coca-Cola announces new ‘Coke and Meals’ campaign in Nepal which celebrates togetherness and joy of shared food moments with Coke. Taglined “Khana Je Hola, Swad Badhauna Coca-Cola,” the campaign reestablishes the message that when paired with Coke, even an ordinary meal can turn delicious.

COVID-19 has transformed our lives, but it also provides an opportunity for us to step back and rediscover the world around us. Simple things like sharing a meal with friends and family, have taken on new significance. This insight translates into Commenting on the campaign, Ambuj Singh, Country Director, Coca-Cola in Nepal said, “This campaign is about sharing meals and special moments at home, and also brings to light the comfort and authenticity of Coke’s connection to food. We see this campaign as a big, unifying sentiment that’s right for both the moment and the brand. Coke and meals are a perfect pairing and we want to encourage our consumers to create their very own Coke-and-meal rituals.”

Coke and Meals is an extension of the earlier Coke and Momo campaign and further accentuates the authenticity of Coke’s connection with food. The campaign stars popular actresses Samragyee RL Shah and Alisha Rai, and singers Kengal Shrestha, Jay Author and Aizen, which showcases how the idea of a quality mealtime can come to life with Coke.

Pradip Pandey, Managing Director, Bottlers Nepal Ltd. said, “Coke and Meals campaign has been successful globally and we are happy to roll it out in Nepal as we establish Coca-Cola as the perfect beverage partner to any food. In the sixth year of the campaign, we are happy to extend the message to “Khana Je Hola, Swad Badhauna Coca-Cola”. The message perfectly reflects the ideal meal ritual and meal time bonding.”