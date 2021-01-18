Kathmandu Valley Confirms 163 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 163 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 163 cases, Kathmandu districts records 141 number cases followed by 15 Lalitpur and 7 Bhaktapur .There are 161 patients are in ICU and 34 in ventilator.

With 322 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267644.