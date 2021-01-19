COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 348 New Cases, 441 Recovery And 4 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 348 New Cases, 441 Recovery And 4 Deaths

Jan. 19, 2021, 4:23 p.m.

With 348 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267992.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4956 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 348 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 441 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 262259 he recovery rate is 97.86 percent.

As many as 4 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with 3764 are active cases in the country.

