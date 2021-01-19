Kathmandu Valley Confirms 218 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4956 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 218 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 218 cases, Kathmandu districts records 159 number cases followed by 32 Lalitpur and 27 Bhaktapur . There are 161 patients are in ICU and 35 in ventilator.

With 348 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267992.