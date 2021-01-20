India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya

Nilamber Acharya, ambassador of Nepal to India Nepal, said that Nepal will soon be receiving COVID-19 vaccines, produced by Bharat Biotech, from the Indian Government as an aid reports The Rising Nepal.

“The detail of vaccine that is to be provided to Nepal by the government of India is going to be revealed within a few days. After that, the vaccines of the first phase will be sent to Nepal,” informed ambassador Acharya to The Rising Nepal.

According to ambassador Acharya, a few doses of vaccines would be provided to Nepal as grant while the remaining would be procured by the Nepal government.

Although efforts are being made to import COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population of Nepal from India, the Indian government is all set to send the vaccines that would be enough for three per cent of the total population.

“We had been striving to procure the vaccines from India while the vaccine was in the third phase of clinical trial. Discussions between the vaccine producers and officials of the Health Ministry had taken place to make arrangements to import the vaccines,” Acharya said.