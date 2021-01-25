COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 339 New Cases, 401 Recovery And 10 Deaths

With 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269789.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4858 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 339 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 401 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264538 the recovery rate is 98.05 percent.

As many as 10 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2011. There are 3240 are active cases in the country