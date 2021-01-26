Kathmandu Valley Confirms 172 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 172 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4574 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 172 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 172 cases, Kathmandu districts records 134 cases followed by 31Lalitpur and 7 Bhaktapur .

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270092.

There are 139 patients are in ICU and 34 in ventilator and 749 in institutional isolation.