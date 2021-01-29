COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 333 Recovery And 5 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 333 Recovery And 5 Deaths

Jan. 29, 2021, 4:34 p.m.

With 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270745.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3221 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 157 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 333 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 265698 the recovery rate is 98.14 percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2025. There are 3022 are active cases in the country.

