Kathmandu Valley Confirms 82 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3221 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 82 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 82 cases, Kathmandu districts records 64 cases followed by 14 each in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur .

With 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270745.

There are 146 patients are in ICU and 26 in ventilator and 749 in institutional isolation.

At present, there are 1,688 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 138 and that in Bhaktapur is 33.