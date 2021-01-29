Qatar Airways Launches Flights To Seattle On State-of-the-Art Boeing 777

Four weekly flights launch nearly two months ahead of schedule, connecting Seattle with our global network of over 120 destinations via the Best Airport in the Middle East

Passengers can enjoy Qsuite, the world’s Best Business Class Seat and most private Business Class

DOHA, Qatar – Today marks the introduction of Qatar Airways flights to Seattle (SEA) – allowing passengers traveling from the Pacific Northwest even more flexible travel options via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Seattle marks the airline’s eleventh U.S. gateway, surpassing the number of destinations it operated in the U.S. pre-COVID-19. The four weekly flights will be operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Boeing 777 featuring 42 seats in Business Class and 312 seats in Economy Class.

Kicking off 2021 by expanding its West Coast footprint with inaugural fights to the Emerald City comes as the airline continues rapidly rebuilding – and expanding – its network across the globe. The new flights from Seattle follow last month’s successful San Francisco (SFO) to Doha launch.

As a leading global connector, Qatar Airways currently operates over 800 weekly flights to more than 120 destinations, with plans to increase to over 130 destinations by the end of March. Passengers travelling to and from Seattle can enjoy seamless connections via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International airport with the widest network of destinations in Africa, Asia-Pacific, South Asia and the Middle East.

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Doha, Ambassador Greta C. Holtz, stated: “I am honored to celebrate the launch of Qatar Airways flights to yet another U.S. destination – operated on U.S.-made Boeing aircraft. This new route will open doors for more tourism, business, and education opportunities. Opening this new route is just one more indicator of the growing ties between Qatar and the United States in all respects.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “An international destination renowned for innovation, technology and natural beauty, we are delighted to serve this increasingly important business and leisure market. And, as one of the top airports in the U.S., passengers will have an increased number of convenient connections when Alaska Airlines joins the oneworld alliance on March 31st – including to Alaska, Canada and Hawaii.”

Alaska Air Group Chairman and CEO Brad Tilden, said: “Qatar Airways is an outstanding airline known around the world for its excellent quality and service. We’re tremendously proud to join them two months from now as a oneworld alliance member. Our guests will be able to earn and redeem miles on Qatar to amazing global destinations, along with an ease-of-travel experience and oneworld benefits for our elite flyers. Making connections even easier for our guests, Qatar flies to Doha not only from Seattle, but also from two of our other West Coast hubs: San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

As a oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines will connect customers from the U.S. West Coast to Doha and beyond via its other hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco, complementing Qatar Airways’ existing strategic partnerships with JetBlue and oneworld carrier American Airlines.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Alaska Mileage Plan members can now earn frequent flyer miles on both carriers. Beginning 31 March, members can also redeem frequent flyer miles on both carriers’ full networks and elite oneworld Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald status perks including lounge access. The two airlines are also working closely on developing a strategic codeshare agreement and commercial cooperation in line with the U.S. carrier joining oneworld at the end of March.

Business Class passengers flying to and from Seattle will enjoy the award-winning Qsuite business class seat, featuring sliding privacy doors and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers with the most spacious, fully private, comfortable and socially distanced Business Class product in the sky.

Seattle is the seventh new destination and the second in the U.S. to be added by Qatar Airways since the start of the pandemic. The launch of flights to Seattle and resumption of Atlanta in June will increase Qatar Airways’ U.S. network to 12 destinations in the U.S., connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue. Atlanta and Seattle join existing U.S. destinations including Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).

Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. This follows HIA’s recent success as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These recognitions provides assurance to passengers across the world that airline health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and in HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

Passengers can book flights with peace of mind, knowing that Qatar Airways offers unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued before 30 April 2021, for travel completed by 31 December 2021. The carrier’s industry-leading flexible booking policy also provides the permanent feature of exchanging tickets for a travel voucher with 10% additional value for all customers booking travel via qatarairways.com. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/Flexibility.

Seattle Flight Schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday