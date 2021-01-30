U.S Ambassador Berry Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa

Jan. 30, 2021, 4:42 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry paid a courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter.

During the meeting COAS General Thapa and ambassador Berry discusses the issue related to bilateral interest and relations between the two countries. Nepal Army expresses the hope that such king of regular meeting will help to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

