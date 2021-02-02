Kathmandu Valley Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 65 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 65 cases, Kathmandu districts records 57 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,432 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 68 and that in Bhaktapur is 14.

With 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271289.