Advanced Engineering Signs MoU with Turkish Airlines

Advanced College of Engineering and Management (acem) has signed MoU with Turkish Airlines at college premises today. Kapil Dev Regmi,Executive Director signed on behalf of acem, and Abdullah Tuncer, General Manager of Turkish Airlines signed on behalf of Turkish Airlines. The MOU highlights the possible collaborations for mutual advancements in the future.

acem and Turkish Airlines co-operation have decided to facilitate effective utilization of the intellectual capabilities of the faculty of acem, providing significant inputs to them in developing suitable teaching/training systems, keeping in mind the needs of the industry.

The promising graduates from the institution could play a key role in technological up-gradation, innovation, and competitiveness of an industry. Both parties believe that close co-operation between the two would be of major benefit to the student community to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Regmi appreciated the keen interest of Turkish Airlines to work closely with the academia of Nepal. In the same way, Tuncer welcomed the efforts of acem to make it an internationally competitive organization.

Furthermore, industry and institution interaction gives an insight into the latest developments/requirements of the industries. Turkish Airlines encourages the faculty and students of acem to visit its group companies of the airlines in Turkey.