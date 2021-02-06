Kathmandu Valley Registers 66 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 66 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 6, 2021, 6:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2794 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 66 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 66 cases, Kathmandu districts records 48 cases followed by Lalitpur 13 and Bhaktapur5. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,203 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 51 and that in Bhaktapur is 17.

500 people have succumbed to the contagion in Kathmandu while 160 fatalities have been reported in Lalitpur and 115 in Bhaktapur, so far.

With 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271806.

