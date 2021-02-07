The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2251 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 55 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 55 cases, Kathmandu districts records 43 cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 4. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

Kathmandu district alone witnessed 43 cases of Covid-19. Lalitpur reported eight new cases while Bhaktapur logged four cases, today. At present, there are 1,124 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 31 and that in Bhaktapur is 17.500 people have succumbed to the contagion in Kathmandu while 161 fatalities have been reported in Lalitpur and 115 in Bhaktapur, so far.

With 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271925.