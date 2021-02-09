Kathmandu Valley Registers 79 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4309 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 79 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 67 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 5. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,080 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 26 and that in Bhaktapur is 13

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272215.