Kathmandu Valley Registers 79 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 79 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 9, 2021, 8:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4309 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 79 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 67 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 5. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,080 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 26 and that in Bhaktapur is 13

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272215.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 165 Recovery And 2 Deaths
Feb 09, 2021
Partly Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbni, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Feb 09, 2021
Nepal And France Second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Feb 08, 2021
UK Committed To Continue Support To Nepal
Feb 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 08, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 165 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out By Agencies 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot By Agencies 14 hours, 12 minutes ago
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO By Agencies 14 hours, 17 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 130 New Cases, 194 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Theek Chha? & AI By Hemang Dixit Feb 09, 2021
Hitendra Dev Shakya Appointed As The MD Of NEA By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Earthquake Measuring 5.4 Richter Scales Rocks Taplejung District By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Myanmar Military Leader Addresses Nation After Coup By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Partly Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbni, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75