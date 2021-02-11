Kathmandu Valley Registers 33 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 33 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 33 cases, Kathmandu districts records 25 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 1. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,045 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 27 and that in Bhaktapur is 18. 501 people have succumbed to the contagion in Kathmandu while 163 fatalities have been reported in Lalitpur and 115 in Bhaktapur, so far.

With 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272430