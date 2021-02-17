Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his Baluwatar-based official residence, on Wednesday.

Ambassador Saigo is all set to return to Japan following the completion of his tenure that stretched for two years and nine months. On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli congratulated Saigo for his contributions towards bolstering the diplomatic relationship between Nepal and Japan.

Ambassador Saigo expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the Government of Nepal during his office hereOn Tuesday, Ambassador Saigo had also met Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali at Singha Durbar prior to his departure.