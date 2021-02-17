Kathmandu Valley Registers 60 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 17, 2021, 6:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3838 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 60 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 60 cases, Kathmandu districts records 45 cases followed by Lalitpur 9 and Bhaktapur only 6. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273030. There are 61 in ICU and 13 in ventilators across the country.

