Kathmandu Valley Registers 43 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 18, 2021, 6:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 43 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 43 cases, Kathmandu districts records 30 cases followed by Lalitpur 9 and Bhaktapur only 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273160.

