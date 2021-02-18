Nepal To Start Vaccinating Elderly From March 7

Ministry of Health and Population has to start vaccinating elderly citizens from March 7. A meeting of Incident Command System held at Ministry of Health and Population has decided to provide jab above 60 from March 7.

Spokesperson of Ministry Dr. Jageshwor Gautam said that the first and second phase of vaccination is successful. Nepal started the vaccination campaign after the Government of India granted one million doze of COVID-19 vaccination.

Following the successful completion of first phase, the government began a new phase of vaccination campaign from Sunday, targeting to inoculate 300,000 people in district and area offices, including the government officials, policemen, bank staffers, journalists outside the valley, and those who were left out earlier.

While the inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus has been going on in full swing, those who have already recovered from the coronavirus infection are in dilemma about whether or not to get inoculated considering that they have just recovered from the infection and the jabs were created at a lightning speed.

Vaccine Arrival

The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the last week of January and the first phase of 10-day nationwide vaccination drive was conducted from January 27 to February 6.

During the 10-day drive prioritized groups of front-line workers, including sanitation workers, drivers of vehicles collecting and dumping the waste, the ambulance, mortuary van drivers and helpers, health workers providing direct treatment services or those health workers assigned for vaccination management received the first jab.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), during 10 days, a total of 1,84,745 people got the jabs across the country. The number is only around 43 per cent of the originally planned figure of 430,000 front-line health workers, according to MoHP.