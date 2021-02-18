Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused

The Police have made public the accused involved in the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bhagrathi Bhatta reports The Rising Nepal.

Organizing a press meet at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, the police made Dinesh Bhatta of Dogdakedar Rural Municipality-7, Chadepani public.

Speaking at the press meet, DIG Uttam Raj Subedi, Police Chief of Sudurpaschim Province said, "On the basis of all evidence, we have arrested Bhatta on the charges of murdering Bhagrathi."

He said, "Bhatta was arrested on the basis of his statement, his phone's location, and forensic report. The detailed investigation will be carried on the presence of government attorney after extending the time of investigation from the district court."

DIG Subedi said that Bhagrathi's body was recovered on February 4. Briefing about the investigation done by the police, Subedi said, "It was found that accused Bhatta, on February 3, had skipped his last class at Sanatan Dharma Secondary School and had headed to Khochlek Bazaar with his friends at around 1:45 pm. After a while, he left his friends and marched towards Chadepani Village alone."

According to the Police, accused Bhatta then waited for Bhagrathi at Ladalek Forest. As Bhagrathi was returning home from school through the forest at around 2:00 pm, Bhatta first raped her and then brutally killed her.

The Police further informed that further investigation would take place from a rape and murder angle, in line with the FIR filed by Bhagrathi's brother.

DIG Subedi said that more facts relating to the murder would unfold after further investigation.