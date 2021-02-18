Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused

Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused

Feb. 18, 2021, 7:37 a.m.

The Police have made public the accused involved in the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bhagrathi Bhatta reports The Rising Nepal.

Organizing a press meet at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, the police made Dinesh Bhatta of Dogdakedar Rural Municipality-7, Chadepani public.

Speaking at the press meet, DIG Uttam Raj Subedi, Police Chief of Sudurpaschim Province said, "On the basis of all evidence, we have arrested Bhatta on the charges of murdering Bhagrathi."

He said, "Bhatta was arrested on the basis of his statement, his phone's location, and forensic report. The detailed investigation will be carried on the presence of government attorney after extending the time of investigation from the district court."

DIG Subedi said that Bhagrathi's body was recovered on February 4. Briefing about the investigation done by the police, Subedi said, "It was found that accused Bhatta, on February 3, had skipped his last class at Sanatan Dharma Secondary School and had headed to Khochlek Bazaar with his friends at around 1:45 pm. After a while, he left his friends and marched towards Chadepani Village alone."

According to the Police, accused Bhatta then waited for Bhagrathi at Ladalek Forest. As Bhagrathi was returning home from school through the forest at around 2:00 pm, Bhatta first raped her and then brutally killed her.

The Police further informed that further investigation would take place from a rape and murder angle, in line with the FIR filed by Bhagrathi's brother.

DIG Subedi said that more facts relating to the murder would unfold after further investigation.

Agencies

Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Viewing Or Sharing News
Feb 18, 2021
Japan Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations
Feb 18, 2021
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli
Feb 17, 2021
Bhagarathi Bhatta's Rape-murder Accused Arrested
Feb 17, 2021
UNHCR Will Support Nepal To Solve Bhutan Refugee Problem: PM Oli
Feb 17, 2021

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Bhagarathi Bhatta's Rape-murder Accused Arrested By Agencies 21 hours, 41 minutes ago
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
French Paedophile Arrested By Police In Nepal By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
Rape Cases Increases In Nepal, 77 Percent Of Victims Are Minor By Agencies 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash By Agencies 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal To Start Vaccinating Elderly From March 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Viewing Or Sharing News By Agencies Feb 18, 2021
Japan Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations By Agencies Feb 18, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli By Agencies Feb 17, 2021
India's COVID-19 'Human Barricade' To Keep Cases Under Control, Say Experts By REUTERS Feb 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75