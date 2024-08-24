India Air Force Plane Took Dead Bodies Of Those Who Lost Their Life In The Tanahu Bus Accident To India From Bharatpur

The bodies of 27 Indian citizens who lost their lives in a bus accident near Ambukhaireni in Tanahun district on Friday morning have been taken to India from Chitwan.

Officials said that 27 people died and 16 were injured in the accident.

The bodies of 27 people who died in the accident were taken to Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan for postmortem.

According to Janardan Gautam, chief district officer of Tanahun, 16 seriously injured were sent to Kathmandu for treatment by an army helicopter.

India's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse visited the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj and inquired about their health condition.

She also reached Chitwan on Saturday afternoon, where the post-mortem of the deceased was being carried out. Nepali officials in Chitwan said that he also returned in the plane that came to take the body.

According to Bharatpur Hospital Medical Superintendent Krishna Prasad Paudel, representatives of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu came to the hospital to identify the dead bodies.

Then the bodies were taken to Chitwan Airport. An Indian Air Force plane landed at Chitwan airport to pick up the bodies.

Chief District Officer of Chitwan Indradev Yadav said that the dead bodies were sent on the same plane.

Yadav said that he was informed that the plane would land in Nashik city of Maharashtra as most of the deceased were from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said about the accident on social media, “I have spoken to the Defense Ministry about the tragic incident that took place yesterday. The Home Minister himself has appointed a nodal officer to help people.”

According to the information provided by the authorities, 25 out of 27 bodies have been sent by the plane, while the bodies of the bus driver and co-driver have been taken to Gorakhpur in India by vehicle.

As they are residents of Gorakhpur, they were taken there by vehicle.

The said bus entered Nepal on 4th of August last through Belhia pass in Rupandehi district of Nepal.

On its way from Pokhara to Kathmandu, the bus fell off the road near Ainpahra of Anbukhaireni. The cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.

From Pokhara, those Indian citizens are said to be going to Kathmandu to visit Pashupatinath. The bus of India's Kesharwani Transport has come to Nepal from Gorakhpur.

Police said there were 40 passengers in the bus apart from the driver and helper.

Naveen Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, arrived to pick her up at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday

Khadse also posted pictures on social media X stating that she reached Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital Maharajganj and got information about the health condition of the injured.

She and the team of the Indian Ambassador to Nepal reached Chitwan from Kathmandu.