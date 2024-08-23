14 Dead Bodies Recovered From India Bus Accident In Marsyangdi River In Tanahu

Aug. 23, 2024, 2:13 p.m.

Fourteen people have been killed when an Indian bus plunged into Marsyangdi River on Friday morning.

Indian bus accident 2.jpg

According to the Joint Spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF) DSP Shailendra Thapa, 14 bodies of the deceased have been recovered and 16 people have been rescued from the accident site.

He said that the injured had been taken to the local hospital and further rescue work is underway.

An Indian bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River from Aanbookhaireni of Tanahun at 11:30 on Friday Morning.

