COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 110 New Cases 102 Recovery And 4 Deaths

With 110 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273666.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3218 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 110 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 102 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270068 he recovery rate is 98.69 percent.
There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2065. There are 1533 are active cases in the country.
