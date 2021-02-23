We would like to celebrate our Emperor’s Birthday with you today, February 23rd, 2021. Due to COVID-19, we are celebrating online this year. We appreciate the kindness of those who have already sent congratulatory messages to us. April 2021 will be the third year of the new era in Japan, known as “Reiwa,” which means “beautiful harmony.”

The high-level exchanges between Japan and Nepal, and people-to-people exchanges in various fields, have contributed to our long-lasting friendship. Early last year, there was a visit by Mr. NAKAYAMA Norihiro, then Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs to Kathmandu. It was after the Rt. Hon. President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari’s visit to Tokyo in October 2019, the President attended the Ceremonies of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty the Emperor and a summit meeting with Mr. ABE Shinzo, the then Prime Minister of Japan, where they discussed the bilateral relationship between our two countries.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak has made it difficult to visit each other at the moment due to the restrictions, but we believe that those visits will resume soon and our friendship will not be affected at all. We are looking forward to seeing more active visits become available between Japan and Nepal in the near future, once we overcome various difficulties which have been caused by the pandemic.

Since last September, the Japanese Government has had a new Prime Minister, Mr. SUGA Yoshihide. We believe that the new government will continue to work to strengthen the relationship with Nepal. Moreover, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics Games is planned this year, summer of 2021, as it was postponed due to COVID-19. We look forward to celebrating this event with you.

Japan and Nepal can both contribute to world peace and prosperity by deepening our good, long-lasting friendship further. Japan would like to continue supporting Nepal in economic and technical cooperation, investment, and preservation of cultural heritage for future generations. We also hope that Nepal will achieve its vision, “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali,” and hope the year 2021 will be full of happiness for all. Even although there may be some difficulties still, we will work and pray together for peace.

Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for all of your kindness and friendship during my stay in Nepal for 2 years and 9 months. Upon leaving, I would like to convey my very best wishes for your good health and happiness.

