JDS Fellows Will Contribute Greatly To Nepal’s Development

Thank you all for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this sending off party for the 3rd batch of Nepali JDS fellows. It is my great honor and pleasure to have distinguished Secretaries and officials from various ministries, eminent journalists and respectful guests who have long contributed to establishing the close relationship with Japan, and,today’s protagonists, the twenty Nepalese Government officials who will go to Japan soon. Congratulation to you!

To date there has been a large number of Nepalese studying in Japan in various fields. And, I am sure, all of you are happy to join them.

All of you here who are going to Japan have passed the severe competitive selections in the last year and from this month you will be dispatched to each university in Japan. Although your research and study in Japan is very important, I strongly recommend you to try to make friends with not only Japanese but also people from different countries during the next two years. I’m sure that this will be a great asset in your life ahead.

By the way, the long awaited democratic constitution was promulgated in Nepal three years ago and the government is now making big efforts for socio-economic development of Nepal based on the constitution. One of the most important elements to accomplish this process is the existence of the groups of well-trained capable technocrats. The civil servants who will study in Japan under the JDS program are expected to make big contribution for the socio-economic development of this country. This JDS continues for many years and then the number of JDS fellows will increase greatly and they will contribute greatly to Nepal’s development. I strongly believe that they will play significant rolls for the country’s future.

In addition, I would like to take a moment to make a request to those senior members of the government here today. We are already preparing for the JDS scheme for next year and the application hasjust been opened from this August, and I sincerely request you to advise your subordinates to apply for JDS.

Finally, I am sure this JDS scheme will become a bridge to further deepen the friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.