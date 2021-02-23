Supreme Court Reinstated The House Of Representatives

Supreme Court Reinstated The House Of Representatives

Feb. 23, 2021, 7:23 p.m.

Constitutional Bench of Nepal’s Supreme Court has reinstated the House of Representatives. In its verdict, the court turned Oli’s move to dissolve the House is unconstitutional.

The spokesperson of the Supreme Court Bhadrakali Pokhrel said that in line with the verdict, the government will have to summon a session of the House within 13 days.

Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana read out the SC verdict to restore the HoR which was dissolved two years prior to its full five-year term.

President Biidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the HoR on December 20, 2020, as per the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

As many as 13 writ petitions were registered at the SC against the dissolution of the HoR.

The hearing on the case had started on January 17 and ended on February 19.

A rift had occurred in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) after the dissolution of the HoR as a majority faction of the NCP led by Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Madhav Kumar Nepal had been protesting the HoR dissolution by taking to the street. Except for the NCP faction led by PM Oli himself, no other political parties represented in the HoR had supported the HoR dissolution.Supreme-court_Verdict House Dissolution.pdf

