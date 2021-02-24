COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 71 Recovery And1 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 71 Recovery And1 Deaths

Feb. 24, 2021, 4:38 p.m.

With 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273700.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3692 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 94 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 71 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270139 he recovery rate is 98.69 percent.

There were 1 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2066. There are 1555 are active cases in the country.

