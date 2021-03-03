COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 87 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 233 Deaths

With 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274381.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 87 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 62 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270605 he recovery rate is 98.62 percent.

There were 233 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 766 are active cases in the country.